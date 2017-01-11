Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,384 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 73.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,008,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,111,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) opened at 55.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $291,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,186.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Eggemeyer III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $516,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit products and services through approximately 80 branches located throughout the state of California.

