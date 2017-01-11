Roth Capital Weighs in on Landec Corporation’s Q3 2017 Earnings (LNDC)

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Landec Corporation in a research report issued on Thursday. Roth Capital analyst A. Brenner now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Landec Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Landec Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) opened at 13.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The stock’s market capitalization is $373.60 million. Landec Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company earned $135.90 million during the quarter. Landec Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Landec Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Landec Corporation by 44.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landec Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landec Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Skinner sold 50,000 shares of Landec Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 239,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,785.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landec Corporation Company Profile

Landec Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and sells a range of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The Company licenses technology applications to partners. The Company operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, the majority of which incorporate the BreatheWay specialty packaging for the retail grocery, club store and food services industry.

