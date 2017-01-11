Rockland Trust Co. Buys 8,775 Shares of Southern Company (The) (SO)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Southern Company (The) comprises 2.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Southern Company (The) by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its stake in Southern Company (The) by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Southern Company (The) by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Company (The) by 149.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened at 48.38 on Wednesday. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/rockland-trust-co-buys-8775-shares-of-southern-company-the-so/1147804.html.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Southern Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Southern Company (The) from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Southern Company (The) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 70,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $3,454,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.