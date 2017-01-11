Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Has $1,414,000 Position in Enbridge Energy, L.P. (EEP)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. held its stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,592 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge Energy, L.P. were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEP. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) traded up 2.01% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 445,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $9.06 billion. Enbridge Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Enbridge Energy, L.P. had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Energy, L.P. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Enbridge Energy, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership that owns and operates crude oil and liquid petroleum transportation and storage assets, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and marketing assets in the United States. The Company’s activities include interstate pipeline transportation and storage of crude oil and liquid petroleum, and gathering, treating, processing and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), through pipelines and related facilities, and supply, transportation and sales services, including purchasing and selling natural gas and NGLs.

