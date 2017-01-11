Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr downgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) traded down 0.147% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.395. The company had a trading volume of 10,935,876 shares. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company’s market capitalization is $440.04 million.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business earned $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.16) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 195,953 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,806,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,873,000 after buying an additional 253,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines consisting of therapeutics paired with companion diagnostics for the treatment of cancer. Its therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-398, MM-302, MM-121, MM-141 and MM-151.

