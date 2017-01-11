Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research cut Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Robert Half International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $44.00 price objective on Robert Half International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair cut Robert Half International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.13.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) traded up 0.43% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,425 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.14. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $55,821,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $37,277,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 601.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,016,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after buying an additional 871,840 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $30,624,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 33.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after buying an additional 627,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company’s divisions are Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. It operates through three segments: temporary and consultant staffing, permanent placement staffing, and risk consulting and internal audit services.

