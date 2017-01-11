Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $985,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1,161.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 729,198 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.28. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm earned $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post $6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Brean Capital set a $70.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $542,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,411.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers, coupled with a range of services, solutions and tools for industrial and commercial customers.

