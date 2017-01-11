Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Staples, Inc. (SPLS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) by 40.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Staples were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Staples during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Staples during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Staples during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Staples during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Staples by 50.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) traded down 0.96% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 4,917,808 shares of the stock were exchanged. Staples, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock’s market cap is $6.02 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Staples had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Staples’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Staples, Inc. will post $0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Staples’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLS. TheStreet raised shares of Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Staples and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Staples from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Staples in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

In related news, SVP Mark Conte sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,794.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,897.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Staples Company Profile

Staples, Inc is a provider of products and services for business customers and consumers. The Company offers a selection of products, Websites and mobile platforms, and a range of copy, print and technology services. The Company operates through three business segments, which include North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial and International Operations.

