Rightside Group, Ltd. (NAME) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rightside Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NAME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Rightside Group, Ltd. is a provider of domain name services. It offers platforms for the discovery, registration, development, and monetization of domain names. The Company provides a turnkey service platform for resellers, registrars, registries and domain investors. Rightside Group, Ltd. is based in Kirkland, Washington. “
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rightside Group in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Rightside Group (NASDAQ:NAME) opened at 8.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company’s market cap is $165.28 million. Rightside Group has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $12.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Rightside Group during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rightside Group by 166.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rightside Group during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Rightside Group during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Rightside Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rightside Group
Rightside Group, Ltd. is a provider of domain name services that enable businesses and consumers to find, establish and maintain their digital address. The Company is a registrar, offering domain name registration and other related services to resellers and domain name registrants. It provides infrastructure services through its eNom brand.
