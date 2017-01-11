Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,113 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $150,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 416.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) traded up 0.421% on Wednesday, hitting $77.585. The stock had a trading volume of 149,378 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.108 and a beta of 0.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/rhumbline-advisers-purchases-8113-shares-of-sun-communities-inc-sui/1148257.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sun Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $342,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc (SHS) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates and develops manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating and expanding MH and RV communities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.