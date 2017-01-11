Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 13,676 Shares of Equity One, Inc. (EQY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Equity One, Inc. (NYSE:EQY) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equity One were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity One by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity One during the second quarter worth $122,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity One by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity One by 75.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Equity One by 1,872.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity One, Inc. (NYSE:EQY) traded down 0.13% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 166,003 shares. Equity One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity One (NYSE:EQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.84 million. Equity One had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity One, Inc. will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Equity One’s payout ratio is 179.59%.

EQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Equity One from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Equity One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Equity One

Equity One, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops shopping centers and retail properties located in supply constrained suburban and urban communities. The Company’s property portfolio includes 90-30 Metropolitan, 1175 Third Avenue, Aventura Square, Circle Center West, Culver Center, Bird Ludlum, Greenwood, Pavilion, Sheridan Plaza, Shoppes of Silverlakes, Westport Plaza, Alafaya Village, Ryanwood, Town & Country, Plaza Escuela, Potrero, Copps Hill, Southbury Green, Clocktower Plaza, Buckhead Station, Hampton Oaks, Quincy Star Market, Elmwood Oaks, Westwood Towers, Centre Pointe Plaza and Willows Shopping Center.

