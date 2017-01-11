Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 40.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 54.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) traded down 0.27% on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 489,323 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.42. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.78.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm earned $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post $0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc, formerly Inland Western Retail Real Estate Trust, Inc, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. The Company’s retail operating portfolio includes power centers, neighborhood and community centers, and lifestyle centers and predominantly multi-tenant retail mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

