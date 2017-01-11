Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resolute Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KLR Group lifted their target price on Resolute Energy Corporation to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded Resolute Energy Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Vetr cut Resolute Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resolute Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) traded up 2.035% on Monday, hitting $40.865. The stock had a trading volume of 201,711 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. The stock’s market cap is $624.42 million. Resolute Energy Corporation has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $43.35.

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.53. The company earned $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Resolute Energy Corporation will post ($5.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resolute Energy Corporation news, insider James A. Tuell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $247,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Hicks, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,681,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation by 156.6% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 215,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth about $3,482,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth about $2,807,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth about $2,059,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Energy Corporation

Resolute Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation, development, exploration for and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its properties are Aneth Field located in the Paradox Basin in southeast Utah (the Aneth Field Properties or Aneth Field), and the Permian Basin in Texas and southeast New Mexico (the Permian Properties or Permian Basin Properties).

