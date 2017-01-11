Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s FY2016 Earnings (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) – Jefferies Group reduced their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Holford now forecasts that the firm will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s FY2017 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business earned $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.77 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $85.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at 59.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 95.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the third quarter valued at $108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

