Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fastenal Company’s FY2018 Earnings (FAST)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal Company in a research note issued on Friday. KeyCorp analyst R. Cieslak expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fastenal Company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Fastenal Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fastenal Company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) traded up 1.57% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. 953,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.99.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal Company had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Leland J. Hein sold 2,000 shares of Fastenal Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reyne K. Wisecup sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $2,449,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal Company during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fastenal Company during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal Company by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Fastenal Company by 191.5% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal Company during the third quarter valued at $131,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company distributes these supplies through a network of approximately 2,600 Company-owned stores. The Company sells industrial and construction supplies to end users (business-to-business), and also has a walk-in retail business.

