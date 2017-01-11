Renren Inc. (RENN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

Shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) opened at 1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Renren has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The firm’s market cap is $569.66 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Renren by 9,582.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 366,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 363,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Renren by 49.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Renren by 159.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 278,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 171,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Renren by 33.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 33,182 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Renren by 55.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a real name social networking Internet platform in China. The Company enables users to connect and communicate with each other, share photos, and various features and services. The Company is developing Internet finance business to leverage its social networking services and user base in China, particularly focusing on the audience of college students and young people in China.

