Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,433.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) opened at 373.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.63 and its 200 day moving average is $387.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.35 and a 12-month high of $511.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $521.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $440.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $430.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.11.

In other news, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total value of $1,176,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

