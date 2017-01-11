Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $421.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $369.00 price target (down previously from $379.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $455.26.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) traded down 2.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,925 shares. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.63 and its 200-day moving average is $387.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $325.35 and a 52-week high of $511.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.34, for a total value of $858,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,670,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total transaction of $1,176,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $291,760,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,416,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,288,642,000 after buying an additional 795,283 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,810,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,139,992,000 after buying an additional 483,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 403,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after buying an additional 232,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 418,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after buying an additional 227,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

