Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Regal Beloit Corporation were worth $96,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 412.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) opened at 71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. Regal Beloit Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. Regal Beloit Corporation had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corporation will post $4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Regal Beloit Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Regal Beloit Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Regal Beloit Corporation news, VP John Avampato sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $43,356.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,097 shares in the company, valued at $907,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regal Beloit Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors and controls, electric generators and controls, and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Its Commercial and Industrial Systems segment produces medium and large motors, commercial and industrial equipment, generator and custom drives and systems serving commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and power and oil and gas systems.

