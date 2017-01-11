Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (UK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays PLC

Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (NYSE:UK) was upgraded by Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UK. RBC Capital Markets lowered Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America Corporation lowered Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

