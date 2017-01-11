Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Altagas (ALA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Altagas (TSE: ALA):

1/4/2017 – Altagas was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2017 – Altagas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2017 – Altagas was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$35.00.

1/4/2017 – Altagas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2017 – Altagas was given a new C$34.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2016 – Altagas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) opened at 34.05 on Wednesday. Altagas Ltd has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06.

AltaGas Ltd. is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment transacts approximately two billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and includes natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, storage and natural gas marketing, as well as its interest in Petrogas Energy Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.