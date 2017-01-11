RBC Capital Markets Reiterates “$80.00” Price Target for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

RBC Capital Markets set a $80.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Leerink Swann restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays PLC cut Seattle Genetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) opened at 59.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company’s market capitalization is $8.35 billion.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan G. Drachman sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $176,847.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Felix Baker bought 1,030,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.13 per share, for a total transaction of $57,849,205.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 114.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 37.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $206,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), comprising an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody attached by a protease-cleavable linker to a microtubule disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).

