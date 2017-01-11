RBC Capital Markets Reiterates $35.00 Price Target for Macy’s Inc (M)

RBC Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.08 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) opened at 30.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.24. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in Macy’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Macy’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Macy’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

