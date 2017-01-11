RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for CEB Inc. (CEB)

RBC Capital Markets reissued their sector perform rating on shares of CEB Inc. (NYSE:CEB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CEB. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CEB from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CEB from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price target on CEB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.58.

CEB (NYSE:CEB) traded up 0.46% on Friday, reaching $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,448 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.85. CEB has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

CEB (NYSE:CEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business earned $229.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. CEB had a negative return on equity of 334.08% and a net margin of 4.05%. CEB’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CEB will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CEB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CEB by 12.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CEB by 235.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEB by 70.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEB during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEB during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About CEB

CEB Inc, formerly The Corporate Executive Board Company, is a member-based advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: SHL Talent Measurement and CEB. Its SHL Talent Measurement provides cloud-based solutions for talent assessment and talent mobility, and decision support, as well as professional services to support those solutions.

