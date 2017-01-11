RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL)

RBC Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners, from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC restated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners, in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners, in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners, in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners, from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Enable Midstream Partners, (NYSE:ENBL) traded up 2.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 50,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.08. Enable Midstream Partners, has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Enable Midstream Partners, (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business earned $620 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.50 million. Enable Midstream Partners, had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, will post $0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arclight Capital Partners, Llc sold 52,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $791,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners, by 44.1% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 192,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, by 7.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, during the third quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. It serves production areas in the United States, including several unconventional shale resource plays, and local and regional end user markets in the United States.

