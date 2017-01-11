RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. Vetr raised shares of Dollar General Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General Corporation from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) opened at 74.25 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Dollar General Corporation had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business earned $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.40 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Dollar General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 6,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $492,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,213.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 29.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 35.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 153,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $18,601,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

