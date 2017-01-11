Raytheon Company (RTN) Position Cut by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,648 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Raytheon Company were worth $53,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Company during the second quarter worth $318,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Company by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Raytheon Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Company by 14.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Company by 141.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 146.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.64. Raytheon Company has a one year low of $115.73 and a one year high of $152.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Company will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raytheon Company (RTN) Position Cut by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/raytheon-company-rtn-position-cut-by-adage-capital-partners-gp-l-l-c/1147659.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Raytheon Company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Raytheon Company from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Vetr lowered Raytheon Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raytheon Company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

About Raytheon Company

Raytheon Company (Raytheon), together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company. The Company develops technologically integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, such as sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence (C5I); mission support, and cybersecurity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.