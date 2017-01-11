Raymond James Financial, Inc. Upgrades Williams Partners LP (WPZ) to “Strong-Buy”

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPZ. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) traded up 2.64% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,325 shares. The company’s market cap is $23.62 billion. Williams Partners has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Williams Partners had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Partners will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPZ. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the third quarter valued at $806,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the third quarter valued at $293,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Williams Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Partners by 112.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P., formerly Access Midstream Partners, L.P, is an energy infrastructure master limited partnership with operations across the natural gas value chain. The Company’s segments include Central, Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and NGL & Petchem Services. Its Central segment provides domestic gathering, treating, and compression services to producers under long-term, fixed fee contracts.

