Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

RPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/ramco-gershenson-properties-trust-rpt-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages/1147409.html.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) opened at 16.48 on Friday. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm earned $64.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 88.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 607,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 285,829 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 485,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Barings Real Estate Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,401,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 221,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an integrated real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and management of multi-anchored shopping centers primarily in approximately 10 metropolitan markets in the United States. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 70 shopping centers and an office building comprising approximately 15.3 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.