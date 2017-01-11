Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Radian Group has gained 29.8% over the last three months, outperforming the Zacks categorized Multi Line insurance industry's growth of 15.2%. The insurer is poised for long-term growth on expansive mortgage and real estate service offerings, declining delinquency, lower levels of paid claims and improving risk-based capital ratio. The company is on track to return to investment grade ratings with recent upgrade for Radian group and Radian Guaranty from S&P. Its initiatives to solidify the financial position and improved debt maturity profile bode well. However, stricter regulations, rising mortgage rates and a competitive market pose risks for the company. Notably, the company witnessed the highest volume of new flow mortgage insurance business written in the third quarter of 2016.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDN. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 2,090,255 shares of the stock were exchanged. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.12 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,385,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,722,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,854,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,829,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,195,000 after buying an additional 1,249,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,160,000 after buying an additional 1,171,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc is a holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

