Quebecor, Inc. (QBR.B) Rating Increased to Top Pick at Royal Bank Of Canada

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$43.00.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “focus stock” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$44.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.91.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc is a holding company that holds interests in Quebecor Media Inc (Quebecor Media). The Company operates in the industry segments, including Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services in Canada, and is engaged in the rental of movies, televisual products and video games.

