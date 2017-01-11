Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q4 2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2017 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/q4-2016-eps-estimates-for-signature-bank-reduced-by-jefferies-group-sbny/1148235.html.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, FBR & Co decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) traded up 0.54% on Wednesday, reaching $152.00. 337,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $113.53 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,855,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,545,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,078,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,193,000 after buying an additional 95,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,140,000 after buying an additional 291,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,211,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

