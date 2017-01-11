Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for General Growth Properties, Inc. (GGP) Increased by Analyst

General Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GGP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2016 earnings per share estimates for General Growth Properties in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GGP. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of General Growth Properties in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised General Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of General Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) opened at 25.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. General Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.84.

General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. General Growth Properties had a net margin of 52.33% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Growth Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,558,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,255,000 after buying an additional 3,023,640 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Growth Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,668,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,908,000 after buying an additional 2,341,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Growth Properties by 26.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,334,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,668,000 after buying an additional 5,110,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Growth Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,865,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,475,000 after buying an additional 285,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Growth Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 20,056,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,076,000 after buying an additional 790,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. General Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

About General Growth Properties

General Growth Properties, Inc (GGP) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties segment. It is engaged in owning and operating retail properties to communities, retailers, employees, consumers and shareholders.

