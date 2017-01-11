Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd (TSE:PPY) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2016 earnings estimates for shares of Painted Pony Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Painted Pony Petroleum’s Q1 2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/q4-2016-earnings-estimate-for-painted-pony-petroleum-ltd-issued-by-cormark-ppy/1147444.html.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Painted Pony Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Painted Pony Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Painted Pony Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.53.

Painted Pony Petroleum (TSE:PPY) opened at 8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company’s market capitalization is $862.97 million. Painted Pony Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/q4-2016-earnings-estimate-for-painted-pony-petroleum-ltd-issued-by-cormark-ppy/1147444.html.

Painted Pony Petroleum Company Profile

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. is a natural gas company in Western Canada. The Company’s principal business activity is the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in western Canada. It is focused on the development of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in Northeast British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.