Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares Issued By FBR & Co (LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NASDAQ:LGF.A) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co reduced their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LGF.A. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

