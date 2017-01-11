Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Deluxe Corporation Issued By Feltl & Co. (DLX)

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) – Research analysts at Feltl & Co. decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Deluxe Corporation in a research note issued on Monday. Feltl & Co. analyst J. Elving now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Feltl & Co. also issued estimates for Deluxe Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Deluxe Corporation had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business earned $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) traded down 0.01% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,473 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. Deluxe Corporation has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Deluxe Corporation by 57.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,236,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Deluxe Corporation news, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 586 shares of Deluxe Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $40,697.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 39,312 shares of Deluxe Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $2,611,496.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,078,541.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides payment solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. Its Small Business Services segment offers services for marketing needs of small businesses, including Web design, hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; marketing services, including e-mail, mobile, social media and other self-service marketing solutions; digital printing services, and logo design.

