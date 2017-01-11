Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Decreased by Leerink Swann

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Leerink Swann dropped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst P. Matteis now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Laidlaw boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 50.07 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $6.07 billion. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $59.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm earned $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $914,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,117.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

