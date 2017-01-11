Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) Issued By DA Davidson (NLS)

Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:NLS) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a note issued to investors on Monday. DA Davidson analyst A. Burns now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nautilus Group, Inc. (The)’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NLS. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Nautilus Group, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) traded down 0.779% on Wednesday, hitting $15.925. The stock had a trading volume of 314,554 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $495.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.327 and a beta of 2.04. Nautilus Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 172.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,169,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after buying an additional 1,374,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,364,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 90,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 68.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after buying an additional 384,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 34.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 940,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 241,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Group, Inc. (The)

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment offers its products through a network of independent retail companies with stores and Websites located in the United States and internationally.

