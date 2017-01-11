CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann cut their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for CVS Health Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Leerink Swann has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for CVS Health Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Vetr lowered shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for CVS Health Corporation Issued By Leerink Swann (CVS)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/q1-2017-earnings-estimate-for-cvs-health-corporation-issued-by-leerink-swann-cvs/1147531.html.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 2,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

