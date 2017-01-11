Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Stake Held by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC held its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $291,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2,184.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Trutina Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $291,000. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 271.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) traded up 1.33% on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 2,993,079 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post $2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.59.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 25,895 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,080,857.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 738,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,811,716.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is an energy holding company with operations located in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The Company is engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s business consists of two segments, including Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power LLC (Power).

