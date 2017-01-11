Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,764,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,367 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AT&T were worth $112,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 540,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $35,829,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 811,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 243,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 40.81 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $250.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Vetr lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.92 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.02.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 27,129 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,331.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

