Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2,856,000 Position in Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 107.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,370 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Akorn worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Akorn during the second quarter worth about $61,119,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE bought a new stake in Akorn during the second quarter worth about $16,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akorn by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,170,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,771,000 after buying an additional 541,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Akorn by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,679,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after buying an additional 478,271 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Akorn by 139.6% in the second quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 499,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 290,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded down 3.42% on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 1,002,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Akorn, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company earned $284 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.04 million. Akorn had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Akorn, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKRX. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akorn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.97 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

