ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner Corporation were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 37.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 33.5% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 223.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) traded up 1.87% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,741 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. Cerner Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Corporation will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Cerner Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Cerner Corporation from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cerner Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.97.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 10,000 shares of Cerner Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations. Its segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes the business activity in the United States.

