Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing innovative medicines for oncology, with a pipeline that includes several product candidates in later-stage clinical development. Progenics’ first-in-class PSMA-targeted technology platform for prostate cancer includes an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic in a two-cohort phase 2 clinical trial and a small molecule imaging agent that has completed patient dosing in a phase 2 trial. Among other assets in its pipeline of targeted radiotherapy and molecular imaging compounds is Azedra(TM), an ultra-orphan radiotherapy candidate also in a phase 2 study under an SPA. Progenics’ first commercial product, Relistor(R) (methylnaltrexone bromide) for opioid-induced constipation, is partnered with and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PGNX. Needham & Company LLC set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) traded down 3.47% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 2,837,811 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.45 million, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 3.11. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3750.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNX. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 86.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 43,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

