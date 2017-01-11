Profund Advisors LLC Has $2,142,000 Stake in Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan N.V. were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mylan N.V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,697,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,942,000 after buying an additional 865,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mylan N.V. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 272,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mylan N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,668,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Mylan N.V. by 96.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Mylan N.V. by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 592,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) traded down 4.29% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. 11,808,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. Mylan N.V. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $54.23.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The company earned $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Mylan N.V. had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mylan N.V. will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “positive” rating on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mylan N.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.66.

Mylan N.V. Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

