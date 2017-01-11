Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Sold by DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,738 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Company (The) comprises approximately 0.7% of DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $32,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 224,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 52,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 145,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.7% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 830,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) opened at 83.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.59. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $90.33.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6695 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Vetr cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.54 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. raised shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

In other news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $267,738.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

