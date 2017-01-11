Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Position Raised by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Company (The) comprises about 2.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 225.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 259.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,324,662 shares. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post $3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.6695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 71.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.54 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr downgraded Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $93.00 target price on Procter & Gamble Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.07.

In other news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $267,738.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble Company (The)

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

