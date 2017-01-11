Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.5-6.0% to ~$842.5-854.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.06 million.
Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) opened at 52.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $58.09.
Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Prestige Brand Holdings had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm earned $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Brand Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Prestige Brand Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Brand Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Invictus RG raised its stake in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 325.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 129.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Brand Holdings Company Profile
Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
