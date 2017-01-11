Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 318,300 Shares of Rocket Fuel Inc. (FUEL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Rocket Fuel Inc. (NASDAQ:FUEL) by 42.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,300 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.96% of Rocket Fuel worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Fuel during the second quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Fuel by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Fuel during the second quarter worth $214,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Fuel during the second quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Fuel by 60.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 209,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocket Fuel Inc. (NASDAQ:FUEL) traded up 6.90% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,589 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company’s market cap is $98.91 million. Rocket Fuel Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. Rocket Fuel had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Fuel Inc. will post ($0.67) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Fuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rocket Fuel in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Rocket Fuel in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

In related news, Director Richard A. Frankel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Frankel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $79,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Fuel Company Profile

Rocket Fuel Inc is a technology company, which offers a Programmatic Marketing Platform that is designed for helping marketers and their agencies to connect with consumers through digital media. The Company’s service offerings are organized around platforms, including Data Management Platform (DMP) and Demand Side Platform (DSP), which are used by customers themselves or integrating with other customer relationship management or marketing platforms, and together in various permutations as its Programmatic Marketing Platform.

