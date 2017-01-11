Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $881,000 Position in Castlight Health, inc. (CSLT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of Castlight Health, inc. worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health, inc. during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 13.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 16.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) traded down 15.12% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 713,364 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $378.52 million. Castlight Health, inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. Castlight Health, inc. had a negative return on equity of 58.57% and a negative net margin of 73.57%. Castlight Health, inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Castlight Health, inc. will post ($0.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health, inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Castlight Health, inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

In other Castlight Health, inc. news, insider Jonathan Rende sold 7,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $38,892.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO John Mccracken sold 31,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $158,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 67,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, inc. Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its products deliver employee engagement and enable employers to integrate benefit programs into a single platform available to employees and their families.

